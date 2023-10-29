Azerbaijan Defense Minister To Participate In Beijing Xiangshan Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is
on a working visit to China. The minister is expected to
participate in the 10th Beijing Xiangshan
Forum, Azernews reports.
As part of the visit, Minister Zakir Hasanov will meet with the
military leadership of China, as well as visit several Chinese
companies of the military-industrial complex of the country,
The meetings will focus on the prospects for the development of
cooperation between the two countries in the military,
military-technical and other spheres, as well as several issues of
mutual interest.
