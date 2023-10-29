Kuwait Min. Pushes Plans To Integrate Disabled Into Job Market

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's social affairs minister on Sunday said that his ministry is committed to plans that cater to the needs of the country's disabled people, which includes integrating them into the local job market.

Such plans require state-wide cooperation as part of efforts to provide better services to this cohort, Sheikh Feras Al-Sabah told KUNA to open a state-organized program aiming to provide job opportunities to Kuwait's disabled people.

People of disabilities have inalienable rights to proper training and qualifications, which would subsequently propel them into the job market, Kuwait's Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) acting chief Al-Humaidi Al-Mutairi underlined, saying the continued support for them was the by-product of "fruitful" cooperation among state bodies, in addition to the UN's resident coordinator in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher.

On national support for the disabled, the UN's resident coordinator said that local banks have recently opened their doors to provide them with jobs, an initiative she hailed as a testament to their capabilities and qualifications in spite of their disabilities.

The aforementioned program is a collaborative effort that brings together a number of state bodies, including Kuwait University and PADA, in addition to the country's oil and banking sectors. (end)

