Latin American Palestinians challenge fear, insecurity amid Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) Many Latin American countries, such as Brazil and Chile, have been closely monitoring the Israel-Hamas conflict due to their sizable Palestinian communities and historical connections to the Levant region. In countries like Brazil, which is home to around 70,000 Palestinians and their descendants, and Chile, with over 500,000 Palestinians, information about the conflict is not only obtained from the media but also from Palestinian Latin Americans residing in Gaza and the West Bank.



One individual in this situation is Hasan Rabee, a 30-year-old shop owner living in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Rabee, along with his wife and two daughters, visited his family in Khan Younis, Gaza, about a month ago. However, they became stranded in the region when the war erupted and have been unable to leave since. Rabee has been sharing videos and updates about the Israeli airstrikes on social media, some of which have been featured on Brazilian television networks.



Describing the dire situation, Rabee explained, "As I talk to you, bombs are exploding, can you hear? It is especially strong during the night. My daughter runs to the window and shuts it down when she hears anything. She thinks we will be protected this way." The children are deeply frightened, his wife has resorted to taking pills to manage her anxiety, and his mother is grappling with spikes in blood pressure. With many relatives seeking refuge in their small apartment, sleep has become a luxury due to the constant sound of explosions.



Rabee further revealed the challenges they face on a daily basis. The power supply was cut off 20 days ago, and they now rely on a local individual with solar panels to charge their batteries for a fee. Water supply is sporadic, arriving at their building with insufficient pressure, necessitating trips downstairs to fill bottles and transport them to their living space. The situation remains extremely precarious for Rabee and his family, and they await a resolution to this harrowing ordeal.

