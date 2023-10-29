Bigo Live Launches Creators Incentive Program to Celebrate Riyadh Season

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: 29th October 2023 – Bigo Live, a global leading livestreaming platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated Creators Incentive Program in celebration of Riyadh Season 2023, which recently kicked off on October 28th 2023. This multi-faceted program, offering alluring rewards such as electronics, tickets, and virtual gifts, represents a significant evolution of Bigo Live's previous initiatives. It's meticulously designed to empower and celebrate both novice and seasoned broadcasters, fostering a lively community of content creators and significantly enhancing their opportunities to shine before a global audience.



Riyadh Season 2023, themed 'Big Time!,' is currently underway, offering diverse cultural experiences. This season unfolds as a vibrant tapestry that celebrates leisure, cultural enrichment, and community engagement. With its focus on entertainment, Riyadh Season aims to create jobs and offers support to various local and international companies. The event introduces three new zones, including 'Souk Al-Awalain,' and an expanded 'Riyadh Zoo,' promising delightful experiences such as auctions, heritage markets, and captivating animal exhibits. Attendees can also look forward to thrilling events like the 'Treasure' competition, with a total prize pool of SR6 million, all designed to enhance the celebration of culture, entertainment, and community spirit.



The Creators Incentive Program consists of two distinct segments, catering to both amateur and seasoned broadcasters. However, for many amateur broadcasters, the appeal of honing their skills and gaining recognition often gets overshadowed by their reluctance to step into the spotlight, whether due to shyness or a lack of expertise. Bigo Live acknowledges these concerns and has crafted an approach that extends beyond mere financial rewards like iPhones, iPads, and AirPods. The program being introduced places a significant emphasis on the creative freedom, inclusivity, and the unwavering support of a vibrant community. The organization fully understands that the journey into the realm of content creation can be quite intimidating. Through this program, Bigo Live looks forward to inviting and encouraging amateur broadcasters to break free from their inhibitions, explore their uncharted potential, and become a part of a community that celebrates their unique voices and perspectives. By doing so, the platform’s goal is to empower them to unlock their full creative potential and discover their place in the captivating world of livestreaming.



For established broadcasters, the Creators Incentive Program offers an enhanced platform to continue delivering exceptional content and fostering viewer engagement. With Bigo Live's dedication to improving video quality and reducing latency, broadcasters can captivate their audience with a smoother and more immersive experience. By embracing Riyadh Season, Bigo Live aims to contribute to the rich cultural tapestry of the region, providing a platform for creators to showcase the beauty and diversity of local art and culture. Whether it's livestreaming poetry, music, or other forms of artistic expression, Bigo Live encourages all broadcasters to participate and create a truly unforgettable experience for their audience.



Bigo Live remains committed to revolutionizing the livestreaming landscape, and the Creators Incentive Program stands as a testament to this dedication. By providing tailored incentives and support, Bigo Live aims to empower aspiring broadcasters to explore their potential and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Simultaneously, the program enhances the platform for seasoned broadcasters, enabling them to continue delivering exceptional content and fostering viewer engagement during Riyadh Season.



Bigo Live's Creators Incentive Program extends an invitation to aspiring and established content creators alike. By exploring this tailored program, broadcasters can unlock a world of opportunities, support, and recognition. Join the initiative and become part of a thriving community that celebrates creativity during the vibrant Riyadh Season.



