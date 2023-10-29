MENA startup scene flourishes as Ejari, Ruya partners secure funding

(MENAFN) Startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are experiencing a surge in investment deals, reflecting a growing momentum in the startup and venture capital ecosystem. In recent developments, Saudi proptech company Ejari successfully secured US1 million in pre-seed funding through a round led by Sanabil 500 MENA and Hambro Perks' Oryx Fund, with participation from several angel investors.



Launched in 2022 by Yazeed Al-Shamsi, Fahad Al-Bedah, Mohammed Al-Khelewy, and Khalid Al-Munif, Ejari specializes in providing a "rent now, pay later" service designed for the residential sector in Saudi Arabia. The platform aims to democratize access to the real estate market by offering tenants the opportunity to transform their annual rent expenses into manageable monthly payments. This service addresses the growing demand for more flexible payment options within Saudi Arabia's rental market. The funds raised will further enhance Ejari's offerings in the "rent now, pay later" segment and support its expansion into a broader range of proptech services.



In another notable investment in the MENA region, Saudi Venture Capital has committed US10 million to Ruya Private Capital I LP, a private credit fund managed by Ruya Partners. Established in 2020 by founders Omar Al-Yawer, Mirza Beg, and Rashid Siddiqi, Ruya Partners is a dedicated private credit institution focused on providing financing solutions to private enterprises in emerging markets.



With this new capital injection, the firm plans to direct funds into private debt instruments, primarily targeting small and medium-sized enterprises. Al-Yawer, one of the founders, expressed their appreciation for the trust and capital commitment from SVC and anticipates a successful partnership. Ruya Partners will concentrate its efforts on mid-market entities, including late-stage venture capital-backed companies, both within Saudi Arabia and the broader region.



These investments signify the growing appeal of startups in the MENA region and highlight the increasing confidence of investors in the innovative solutions and opportunities that these companies bring to various sectors, including real estate and private credit.

MENAFN29102023000045015682ID1107324744