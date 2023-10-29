AWROSTAMANI GROUP PARTNERS WITH CHERY TO EMPOWER UAE'S AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

(MENAFN- Ewings) Dubai, UAE – 27 October 2023: AWRostamani, the leading automotive distributor in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce its exclusive national distribution partnership with Chery, one of China’s elite vehicle manufacturers. The official commencement unites two industry giants, pooling their strengths and expertise in the pursuit of automotive excellence for the entire UAE market.



Chery's unwavering commitment to automotive innovation is evident. Dedicated to advancing the user experience, Chery infuses its products with intelligent technology, surpassing smart connectivity and adopting an internet-centric mindset. Fuelled by the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) artificial intelligent technology, each Chery model simplifies driving, making it increasingly efficient.



Such an emphasis on innovation and safety forms the foundation of AWRostamani's and Chery's partnership, marking a significant expansion throughout the UAE. "For over 50 years, AWRostamani has stood as a beacon of industry excellence and innovation. Today, as we welcome Chery into our portfolio, we enter a new chapter in our legacy, aligned with national sustainability goals, and dedicated to exceeding expectations with innovative solutions, driving us towards a greener future, while continuing to address consumer demands for traditional products like Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, and reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and industry leadership,”, stated Michel Ayat, CEO – Automotive at AWRostamani.



He continued, "The Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) inclusion under the Chery fleet underscores a shared commitment to eco-consciousness, while also delivering impressive fuel efficiency features."



Shen XianTian, GM of Chery Middle East, said: “Chery has solidified its position as a leading player in the automotive world, with a remarkable history of over 26 years dedicated to technological innovation and product development. Partnering with AWRostamani, with its deep-rooted legacy in the region, is further propelling our brand, leveraging its regional expertise and market insights, and accentuating our commitment to sustainability and avant-garde solutions. Synonymous with automotive excellence, our forthcoming array of electric and hybrid vehicles will strengthen our approach to sculpting the future of eco-friendly transportation.”



This partnership is founded on shared values and an enduring appetite to excel in this sector. AWRostamani and Chery are well-equipped to explore new opportunities, offering customers a fully satisfactory automotive experience and setting a notable industry standard. As a result of this collaboration, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Tiggo 8 Pro Max and Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, will be introduced to the UAE market as part of the lineup.





