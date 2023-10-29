Swift and precise diagnosis rescues 43-year-old Saudi woman from massive life-threatening blood clots

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai – October 26, 2023: In a remarkable demonstration of medical excellence, a 43-year-old Saudi woman with severe breathing difficulties and critically low blood pressure was successfully treated for large blood clots forming in her leg, saving her life with a swift and precise treatment at Medcare Hospital Al Safa.

The patient was diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), in her leg, which had led to bilateral Pulmonary Embolism (PE). DVT is the formation of blood clots in the deep veins of the leg. The clots can dislodge and travel to the lungs, causing PE. Both conditions are life-threatening, requiring quick and accurate diagnosis and treatment to restore normal respiratory and circulatory function.

It is estimated that 1 in 1,000 people will develop severe blood clots including PE and DVT in their lifetime, making it a very common and dangerous illness [1]. Commenting about the patient’s condition, Dr. Saher Arour, Vascular Surgeon at Medcare Hospitals, said, “The patient arrived at the hospital with a cluster of critical symptoms including chest discomfort, difficulty breathing, alarmingly low blood pressure, and poor oxygen saturation levels. The functioning of her lungs was substantially compromised. Given her medical history of obesity, contraceptive use and the severity of her symptoms, we suspected DVT and PE. The patient underwent an urgent CT Angiography, an imaging test that looks at the blood vessels for any clots, which confirmed the diagnosis.”

Multiple risk factors in the patient’s medical history such as her age, obesity and contraceptive use demanded a multifaceted approach to diagnosis and treatment. To manage these life-threatening conditions effectively, a combination of surgical interventions, advanced diagnostic techniques, and innovative medical devices must be employed to ensure the best possible outcome and long-term patient well-being.

Dr. Arour and the medical team successfully performed a thrombectomy, carefully removing obstructive blood clots from the pulmonary arteries and introducing the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filter, to serve as a safeguard against future clot migration into the lungs by capturing and trapping clots in the vena cava, a major vein leading to the heart. The patient's response to treatment was positive resulting in a significant improvement in her condition.

The patient expressed her gratitude for the care she had received at the hospital, saying, “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the team at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. They were there for me when I needed them the most. Their quick response, accurate diagnosis, and excellent care made a huge difference in saving my life. I feel so lucky to have received such fantastic support during this tough time, and it's not just me they've helped, but my family as well."

Approximately 33 per cent of patients suffering from this condition will have a reoccurrence of DVT or PE within 10 years of their previous incident [1].

Dr. Arour elaborated on the rationale guiding the treatment decisions for the patient. He explained, "The complexity of this case required a carefully considered approach. Given the diagnosis of bilateral PE and DVT, we opted for a treatment strategy designed to address the life-threatening situation effectively. The thrombectomy, which involves the removal of blood clots from the pulmonary arteries, was a necessary step to restore normal blood flow to the lungs. Additionally, we introduced an IVC filter. Our treatment plan aimed to not only resolve the immediate crisis but also to mitigate the risk of reoccurrence."

This case demonstrates Medcare Hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare and advancing patient care. It highlights the critical role of timely and precise healthcare interventions in managing life-threatening conditions such as DVT and bilateral PE, serving as a testament to the importance of the right expertise and innovative treatments to achieve positive outcomes.





