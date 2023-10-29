Baltimore Ravens Vs Arizona Cardinals Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Ravens vs Cardinals Preview

The NFL returns to the University of Phoenix Stadium On Sunday, October 29, when the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Arizona Cardinals in week eight. This is set to be a huge game for both sides as they both will be looking to improve.

The Ravens are coming into this one off the back of a two-game winning streak, having seen off the Titans 24-16 and the Lions 38-6! This brings their season record to five wins and two losses in seven games. Will they grab themselves a sixth win on the season?

The Cardinals come into this game winless in their last four games, losing out to the Seahawks, Rams, Bengals, and the 49ers. Their most recent result saw them lose 20-10 to the Seattle Seahawks, bringing their season record to one win and six losses in seven games, a record they will surely be looking to improve on. Their sole win this season came in week three against none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens hold a 5-2 record against the Cardinals all-time. Will the Cardinals get back to winning ways this season and claw a win back against the Ravens all-time, or will the Ravens continue their dominance?

Ravens vs Cardinals Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by FanDuel . More on FanDuel is available at Yahoo .

Spread

Ravens - 8.5 (-110)

Cardinals + 8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens (-420)

Cardinals (+330)

Total Points

Over 44 (-105)

Under 44 (-115)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

