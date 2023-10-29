West Ham Vs Everton Tips, Free Bets And Match Preview

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Premier League action continues when West Ham United host Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 29th. This is set to be a huge game for both sides looking to climb their way further up the table. With this in mind, this game is also set to attract many punters. Therefore, we have provided a list of the best free bets, tips, and sportsbooks in the UK. If this interests you, make sure to read on!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwar GamSto Gambling Commissio

West Ham vs Everton Free Bets and Betting Offers

This section provides a comprehensive list of all the best UK sportsbooks, free bets, and betting offers. If one of these offers catches your eye, click the link provided. This will then redirect you to the site's sign-up page, where you can follow the on-screen instructions in order to claim the offer successfully!

BetMGM - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Read more on BetMGM at NewsDirect

bet365 - Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Begambleaware. View Significant and Full Terms and Conditions.

Spreadex - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ begambleaware. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused.

Betfred - Bet £10, Get £40 in Bonuses

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40 , deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware | Please gamble responsibly

LiveScore Bet - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for full T&Cs.

BoyleSports - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Choose either Boost or Insurance. Available for in-play/pre-match bets on selected sports. You cannot use specials, boosts, any free bet or any other promotion. A minimum of 5 selections and minimum odds of 1/5 per selection/leg to receive Acca Rewards. Minimum stake of £/€0.05. Max free bet refund of £/€20 per Acca for Insurance. Maximum bonus payout is €/£1,000 per Acca for boost. Free bets, cashed out or voided bets will not qualify for this promotion. T&Cs Apply.

West Ham vs Everton Betting Tips

The following are our top tips for the upcoming Premier League clash between West Ham United and Everton.

West Ham are currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table with four wins, two draws, and three losses. They are coming off the back of a disappointing 4-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park, a result they will wish to put right. Mohammed Kudus has provided five goals for West Ham so far this season and will certainly back himself to bag against a shaky Everton Defence that has conceded fourteen goals in nine games in the league.



West Ham Win @ 11/10 with bet365 - BET HERE Mohammed Kudus to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365 - BET HERE

West Ham vs Everton Match Preview

On Sunday, October 29th, the London Stadium will host West Ham vs Everton in an all-important Premier League clash for both sides looking to improve.

West Ham comes into this game from a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park in their last Premier League game. This will surely be a result they will desperately want to avenge and kick on from. West Ham are currently sitting in ninth in the Premier League table with fourteen points.

Everton are coming into this game after a disappointing showing at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby last weekend. Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners on the day, with Ashley Young receiving his marching orders in the first half for the toffees. Everton will surely be looking to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing loss to their city rivals.

The last time these two sides met was back on the 21st of January when West Ham beat the toffees by two goals to nil at the London Stadium. However, before that, back in September 2022, Everton beat West Ham 1-0 at Goodison Park. Will there be a repeat of one of these results?

West Ham vs Everton Odds

The following odds have been provided by bet365.



West Ham win @ 11/10 with bet365 - BET HERE

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365 - BET HERE Everton win @ 12/5 with bet365 - BET HER

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: