Manchester United Vs Manchester City Tips, Free Bets And Match Preview

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Manchester United host the treble winners, Manchester City, on Sunday the 29th of October at 3.30 at Old Trafford. The rivalry between Manchester's red and blue sides is palpable and is considered one of the most fiercely contested fixtures in the world. We want to add to the intensity and excitement by offering a complete and thorough list of the best free bets and betting offers from the UK's top betting sites.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwar GamSto Gambling Commissio

Manchester United vs Manchester City Free Bets and Betting Offers

Below, we have provided our top selections regarding the best free bets, betting offers, and promos from the UK's top-notch sportsbooks. If any of these offers appeal to you and you want a piece of the action, click the link provided and follow the on-screen instructions to qualify and claim your chosen site's promo successfully.

BetMGM - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7-day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

bet365 - Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Begambleaware. View Significant and Full Terms and Conditions.

Spreadex - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ begambleaware. Spread betting losses can exceed deposits. Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in play or cashed out early. Free bet stakes are not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused.

Betfred - Bet £10, Get £40 in Bonuses

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40 , deposit and place your first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D. and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ New customers only. Opt-in: bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash-out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware | Please gamble responsibly

LiveScore Bet - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for full T&Cs.

BoyleSports - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds, Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed-out/Free Bets won't apply. Account and payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Choose either Boost or Insurance. Available for in-play/pre-match bets on selected sports. You cannot use specials, boosts, free bets or any other promotion. A minimum of 5 selections and minimum odds of 1/5 per selection/leg to receive Acca Rewards. Minimum stake of £/€0.05. Max free bet refund of £/€20 per Acca for Insurance. The maximum bonus payout is €/£1,000 per Acca for boost. Free bets, cashed out, or voided bets will not qualify for this promotion. T&Cs Apply.

Manchester United vs Manchester City BettingTips

Marcus Rashford has scored a total of five goals against Manchester City in his career, and with Man City not keeping a clean sheet in six games, he will surely fancy himself to grab another this weekend.

With this sure to be a feisty game, the potential for a red card is heightened.



Marcus Rashford to score first @ 17/2 with bet365 - BET HERE A Red Card in the Match @ 7/2 with bet365 - Bet - BET HERE

Manchester United vs Manchester City Match Preview

Manchester United seemingly still hasn't got the usually well-oiled machine going as of yet. Though they are coming off a back of three wins gain a row, they still look vulnerable to conceding goals and losing games. United, who are currently sitting in eighth place in the league, are eight points behind the leaders Tottenham. Their 1-0 win in the Champions League over Copenhagen really just covered up the cracks when you consider United's keeper saved a penalty just minutes from full-time. There are still very many acid tests that are yet to come.

Manchester City, who are the leading lights from last season, are finding that they haven't had it all go all their own way this season! The season is still very young, but they have already lost three games in all competitions. Despite this, they are still riding high in second place in the Premiership. That said, City still looked like they could go through the gears during some games. With a comfortable win against Young Boys in the Champions League 3-1. No doubt, with the forthcoming Manchester Derby clash in mind, Pep Guardiola could afford to rest key players.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Odds

We have comprised the best odds from bet365 for this game above for the home win, draw, and away win.



Manchester United win @ 9/2 with bet365 - BET HERE

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365 - BET HERE Manchester City win @ 8/13 with bet365 - BET HERE

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: