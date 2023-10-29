Kansas City Chiefs Vs Denver Broncos Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Sunday, October 29, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in week eight of the NFL. This is set to be a huge game for both sides as both will be looking for a positive result. In anticipation of this occasion, we have compiled a list of the best betting offers, promos, and sportsbooks the US offers. If one of these sites or its offer appeals to you, make sure to click the link provided. This will then redirect you to your chosen site's sign-up page. Follow the on-screen instructions to claim the offer successfully. And, most importantly, enjoy! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER. Chiefs vs Broncos Promo Codes

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM 1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Chiefs vs Broncos Preview

NFL action returns with the Kansas City Chiefs travelling to Empower Field at Mile High to play the Denver Broncos On Sunday, October 29! This is set to be a great occasion for all involved.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into this game hot off a six-game winning streak! In this run, they have beaten the likes of the Jaguars, Bears, Jets, Vikings, Broncos, and Chargers. Having already beaten the Denver Broncos 19-8 in week six, the Chiefs will surely be looking for a repeat of this.

The Broncos are coming into this game off the back of a 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. This result brings their season record to two wins and five losses in seven games. The Broncos will surely be confident after their most recent result, but will they be able to build on this and get a positive result against a seemingly unbeatable Chiefs team?

Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the Kansas City Chiefs hold a big lead with a 72-54 lead over the Broncos all-time. Will the Broncos build on their win over the Packers and claw a win back in the all-time standings or will the Chiefs continue their dominance both this season and in the all-time ranking between these two sides?

Chiefs vs Broncos Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by DraftKings . More of the best NFL betting apps are available here .

Spread

Chiefs -8 (-110)

Broncos +8 (-110)

Moneyline

Chiefs (-375)

Broncos (+295)

Total Points

Over 46.5 (-108)

Under 46.5 (-112)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: