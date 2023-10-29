Kansas City Chiefs Vs Denver Broncos Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
On Sunday, October 29, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in week eight of the NFL. This is set to be a huge game for both sides as both will be looking for a positive result.
Chiefs vs Broncos Preview
NFL action returns with the Kansas City Chiefs travelling to Empower Field at Mile High to play the Denver Broncos On Sunday, October 29! This is set to be a great occasion for all involved.
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into this game hot off a six-game winning streak! In this run, they have beaten the likes of the Jaguars, Bears, Jets, Vikings, Broncos, and Chargers. Having already beaten the Denver Broncos 19-8 in week six, the Chiefs will surely be looking for a repeat of this.
The Broncos are coming into this game off the back of a 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. This result brings their season record to two wins and five losses in seven games. The Broncos will surely be confident after their most recent result, but will they be able to build on this and get a positive result against a seemingly unbeatable Chiefs team?
Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the Kansas City Chiefs hold a big lead with a 72-54 lead over the Broncos all-time. Will the Broncos build on their win over the Packers and claw a win back in the all-time standings or will the Chiefs continue their dominance both this season and in the all-time ranking between these two sides?
Chiefs vs Broncos Lines and Odds
The following odds have been provided by DraftKings . More of the best NFL betting apps are available here .
Spread
Chiefs -8 (-110)
Broncos +8 (-110)
Moneyline
Chiefs (-375)
Broncos (+295)
Total Points
Over 46.5 (-108)
Under 46.5 (-112)
