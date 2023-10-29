Can Borroe Finance Over Take Meme Coins With Its Real Life Utility?

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Recently, Binance announced that it would remove Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) liquid swap from its liquidity pool on October 27, 2023. On the other hand, one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan recently listed these meme coins on its platform. Let's delve in to find out if BorroeFinance ($ROE ) can overtake these meme coins in Q4 2023, according to experts' forecasts.

BorroeFinance: Providing Short-term Liquidity to Web3 Participants

BorroeFinance ($ROE) is an AI-powered fundraising marketplace that allows web3 businesses to generate instant cash by selling their future digital earnings to supportive communities at discounted prices.

Experts believe BorroeFinance ($ROE) will eventually outperform Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) because the platform offers real-life utility to DeFi companies as opposed to meme coins fueled by community interest only.

BorroeFinance ($ROE) is selling for $0.015 in its second presale stage. According to analysts, BorroeFinance ($ROE) will hit the mainstream crypto market in the next few weeks and trade for $0.040. As a result, early BorroeFinance investors will see a massive 167% surge in the value of their $ROE tokens.

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Goes Live on Japanese Exchange

On October 16, 2023, BitTrade , a leading Japanese exchange for top crypto coins , listed Dogecoin ($DOGE) on its platform. According to experts, this move will create more Dogecoin investors in Asia's trillion-dollar economy. In addition, BitTrade also listed Shiba Inu ($SHIB) on the same day to satisfy the market's demand for meme coins.

Despite this development, Dogecoin ($DOGE) recorded no significant price surge. On October 14, $DOGE traded at $0.05931. A week later, $DOGE surged 3.19% to trade at $0.06123. According to analysts, Dogecoin ($DOGE) may trade below $0.05800 in Q4 2023 due to Binance delisting Dogecoin's liquidity pool .

Binance Delists Shiba Inu Liquidity Pool

Recently, Binance announced that it will delist 17 liquidity pools from its liquid swap program to 'reduce slippage and provide users with better transaction prices.' According to the announcement, the $SHIB/$BUSD pair and $DOGE/$BUSD pairs were among the 17 liquidity pools to be delisted on October 27.

Thankfully, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) investors remained calm after this announcement, and there was no subsequent selling pressure. On October 14, $SHIB traded at $0.000007003. By October 21, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) traded at $0.000007105.

Analysts believe Shiba Inu ($SHIB) will surge to $0.000007860 in Q4 2023 due to a recent whale accumulation of 22.3 billion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens on October 19.

