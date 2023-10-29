Helix Resources Identifies Large Polymetallic Anomaly At Black Range

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) managing director Mike Rosenstreich tells Proactive the company's ongoing copper-gold discovery program at the Black Range prospect, in the Cobar-Nyngan area of central NSW, is yielding encouraging results in a previously undrilled area. HLX is confident it's on the verge of defining a regional-scale polymetallic anomaly in the area, following an initial reverse circulation (RC) drill program to test a copper target at the Black Range prospect on the Rochford Trend.

“At the Black Range prospect, we have delineated a significant, regional-scale polymetallic anomaly with an intrusive-related geochemical signature,” Rosenstreich said.

“While there are numerous scattered historical copper-mine workings, there has been no previous drilling in the area and the initial RC drilling recently completed by Helix intersected significant pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralisation.

“The style of mineralisation observed suggests something a bit different for the region – than the 'Cobar' copper lode model we have at Canbelego.

“The large-scale and multi-element nature of the anomaly, now supported by highly anomalous drill intercepts leads us to look within the broader anomaly area to define further drill targets, particularly in potential parallel zones immediately west of Black Range.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: