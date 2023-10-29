Imugene Thrilled As First Patient Dosed In Phase 1 OASIS Trial

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) CEO Leslie Chong tells Proactive the company has marked a milestone with the start of its Phase 1 clinical trial for onCARlytics, a CD19 oncolytic virotherapy drug candidate. The trial, known as OASIS (Oncolytic Assessment and Safety in Solid Tumours), represents a world-first in clinical research, combining CD19 oncolytic virotherapy with a CD19 targeting bispecific monoclonal antibody, blinatumomab (Blincyto® Amgen). The primary objective of the OASIS trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of onCARlytics (CF33-CD19) when administered intravenously or intratumorally in combination with blinatumomab.

Chong said:“This is a milestone we've been eagerly anticipating, given the encouraging signs we have seen from the pre-clinical work performed to date.

“We believe onCARlytics may provide a new solution for clinicians treating solid tumours that have previously been untreatable using CD19-targeting biological drugs, and we hope our technology can bring much needed relief to patients in want of new treatments.

“I am particularly pleased with the speed at which our team drove the pre-clinical data from a novel therapy, into a Phase 1 trial in a little over two years, and reflects the enthusiasm for this promising therapy, from all involved.”

