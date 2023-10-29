Emyria Hails Strong Growth In Clinical Billings

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) managing director Michael Winlo runs Proactive through the company's September quarter highlights. EMD generated $1,034,172 of clinical billings - an increase of more than 250% compared to the previous quarter- supported by the acquisition of The Pax Centre. The company also successfully recruited first patient into its ethics-approved MDMA-assisted therapy program as well as secured a local supply of MDMA to start active dosing.

“One of the reasons we're so interested in having this broad clinical service footprint, is so we can undertake innovative treatments like MDMA assisted therapy,” Winlo said.

“We've got a trial that's we kicked that off last quarter and we've already started dosing with our first patients and that hopefully sets us up to turn this into a clinical service that we can offer to far more patients once we have the authorised prescriber program off and racing as well.

“We have also made good progress as far as drug development is concerned.”

