Cooper Metals Identifies New Untested Copper-Gold Zone

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) MD Ian Warland talks Proactive through assay results for a recent diamond drilling campaign at King Solomon 1. He says drilling has shown additional potential to extend the mineralisation at the copper-gold prospect. He adds that a DHEM trial has highlighted a conductive plate extending around 100 metres below one of the drill holes in the southern portion of King Solomon 1.

Warland said:“The diamond drilling has shown that the copper-gold mineralisation is strongly controlled by the location of the contact between the brittle Argylla Formation and the more ductile Corella Formation rocks. A consistent brecciated to laminated quartz-carbonate mineralised shear zone has formed adjacent to this contact.

“Prior to the diamond drilling, we had interpreted copper-gold mineralisation to pinch out in the northern portion of King Solomon, however, drill hole 23MEDH001 has intersected the mineralised structure and has uncovered a new untested zone, worthy of further drill testing.”

