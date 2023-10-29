Dynamic Metals Says D5 Is High-Priority Drill Target

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Dynamic Metals Ltd (ASX:DYM) MD Karen Wellman tells Proactive the company is encouraged by nickel exploration progress at its Widgiemooltha and Lake Percy projects in Western Australia's Goldfields region with the new D5 prospect described as an exciting drill target. Dynamic completed nine RC drill holes at the D3 and D5 prospects at Widgiemooltha in the first quarter. The targets were based on the Kambalda komatiite nickel sulphide ore deposit model with the programs planned to test the potential for fresh rock nickel sulphide mineralisation associated with the 'basal contact' at the two prospects. Meanwhile at Lake Percy the company is in the advanced stages of planning a phase 2 RC drill campaign which it expects to begin by the end of the year.

Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX: DYM ) is a minerals exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets in Western Australia as well as holding a minority interest in the Prospect Ridge Joint Venture in Tasmania. Dynamic Metals is committed to advancing its Australian critical minerals portfolio, after demerging the Australian Assets from Jindalee Resources Limited in 2022.

