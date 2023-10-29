Forrestania Resources Highlights $1.53 Million Rights Offer

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Forrestania Resources Ltd (ASX:FRS) MD Michael Anderson tells Proactive the company is embarking on a strategic initiative to turbo-charge its portfolio of lithium, copper and gold projects in WA. The company has announced a renounceable entitlement offer, offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in the development of these promising ventures. This cap raise of up to $1.53 million will position the company to capitalise on its exploration efforts and harness the potential of the state's rich mineral resources.

Anderson said:“The team has continued our systematic exploration of the Forrestania Project delivering a number of positive outcomes including drilling ore grade lithium mineralisation and visible spodumene at both the Giant and South Iron Cap East projects and locating stacked pegmatite systems at Calypso in proximity to known mineralisation.

“Given we are on the doorstep of the world-class Mt Holland lithium deposit, and significant gold and nickel mines, we remain confident that we are doing the right things in the right areas, and there is plenty more still to do as we aim to unlock the discovery potential in this highly prospective belt.”

