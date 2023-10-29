Elixir Energy Just Weeks Out From High Impact Daydream-2 Spud

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) MD Neil Young tells Proactive the company continues to progress towards the spud of its Daydream-2 appraisal well - the“highest impact well in Elixir's history” - at its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project in Queensland's Taroom Trough. With the well due to spud in the first few weeks of November, Elixir confirms that construction of the well pad and upgrade of pre-existing access roads is now complete, the water well production casing is in place and the surface conductor has been installed prior to the rig arriving.

Young said:“The spud of the Daydream-2 well now only a few weeks away, with strong progress being made on all the required fronts to deliver what will be the highest impact well in Elixir's history.

"We look forward to providing the market with regular updates on our progress in the weeks and months to come.”

