Yandal Resources Talks Large-Scale Gold Discovery Potential

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) MD Tim Kennedy speaks with Proactive after receiving promising results from a 13-hole reverse circulation drill program testing the Oblique and New England Granite (NEG) prospects at the Ironstone Well-Barwidgee (IWB) Gold Project, which showed grade continuity and large-scale potential. The results have allowed the company to generate a conceptual exploration target of 12.9-38.6 million tonnes grading 1.1-1.4 g/t gold for 0.44-1.78 million ounces for four of IWB's key prospects - Oblique, Quarter Moon, Flushing Meadows and NEG. Additionally, it has vindicated the ASX-lister's exploration strategy to pursue prospects such as Oblique and NEG, which have the potential to deliver low-cost and large-scale resource growth.
“These results are promising, particularly given that difficult drilling conditions encountered at Oblique resulted in a number of holes failing to reach targeted depths,” Kennedy said.
“Identifying a consistently mineralised position within the complex stratigraphic setting of Oblique gives us a strong incentive to progress exploration across the prospect.
“In addition, the results from the New England Granite drilling provide a focus for targeting during future programs.
“The release of the exploration target provides clarity regarding the discovery potential across four of our key prospects and why they are a priority for exploration.
“We look forward to commencing the next phase of drill testing in the next few weeks.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect:
MENAFN29102023005728012573ID1107324708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.