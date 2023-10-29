Recce Pharma Welcomes Approval For Faster RECCE327 Infusion Rate

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) CEO James Graham tells Proactive the company has been given the green light by an independent safety committee for the next cohort dosing of RECCE® 327 and will be permitted to dose participants at a faster infusion rate of 15 minutes, involving 3,000 milligrams administered intravenously. This development marks a significant stride for the treatment of urosepsis, because of the importance of arresting its progress as early as possible. The committee's unanimous agreement that R327 is safe and well tolerated in male and female subjects at the previous infusion rate of 30 minutes adds to the positive outlook.

Graham said:“We are pleased to receive the Independent Safety Committee's approval to commence dosing of R327 at an even faster infusion rate (15 minutes) than what has been already administered in previous doses (one-hour infusion rate and a 30-minute infusion rate).

“This data reaffirms R327's potential first-line treatment for patients suffering from life-threatening infections such as urosepsis or sepsis – as the mortality of sepsis increases by 6-8% for every hour that treatment is delayed.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: