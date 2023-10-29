Alto Metals Hits 55 Metres @ 1.5G/T Gold At Bull Oak

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) MD Matt Bowles tells Proactive the company has fielded promising gold results from drilling at the Bull Oak deposit, at the company's wholly-owned Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. The latest assay results pertain to the first four reverse circulation (RC) holes, part of an 18-hole RC program at Bull Oak, with a focus on exploring extensions to known gold mineralisation. Significant results from these initial holes include 55 metres at 1.5 grams of gold per tonne (g/t) from a depth of 127 metres, including 24 metres at 2.1 g/t gold from 148 metres.

Bowles said:“These first few intercepts from below the shallow mined Bull Oak pit have confirmed the continuity of thick gold mineralisation over 400 metres of strike, outside the resource, and remains open.

"Importantly, the drilling has also demonstrated that mineralisation is not constrained to the granodiorite but also extends into the surrounding rocks, highlighting the potential for considerable near-term growth within a larger, single pit.”

