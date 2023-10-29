Buffalo Bills Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Week eight of the NFL is here! And what better way to kick it off than with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Buffalo Bills at the Bills Stadium on Thursday, October 26th? This game will be a massive occasion for all involved, both sets of fans and the Neutrals. In this article, we have provided a comprehensive list of the best sportsbooks, promos, and bonuses offered to new players who sign up for one of the below-mentioned sites for the first time. Make sure to read below to find out more. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER. Bills vs Buccaneers Promo Codes

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Bills vs Buccaneers Preview

On Thursday, October 26th, week eight of the NFL commences with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium in Buffalo. This is set to be a huge game for both sides.

The Buccaneers come into this game off the back of a disappointing 16-13 loss to the Falcons. This result brings their season record to three wins and three losses in six games so far this season. They will surely be looking to rectify this result with a positive showing against the Bills.

The Bills are coming into this game off the back of a 29-25 loss to the Patriots, bringing their season record to four wins and three losses in six games. With wins over the likes of the Giants, Commanders, Dolphins, and Raiders, they will be confident of a positive result against the Buccaneers. Will they rectify this latest loss?

As for the all-time record between these two sides, the Buccaneers hold the edge with an 8-4 record against the Bills all-time. The last time these two sides faced each other was in December 2021, when the Buccaneers ran out 33-27 winners. Will they repeat this feat, or will the Bills claw back a win?

Bills vs Buccaneers Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by FanDuel .

Spread

Bills +7.5 (-105)

Buccaneers -7.5 (115)

Moneyline

Bills (+320)

Buccaneers (-405)

Total Points

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

You May Also Be Interested InGamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: