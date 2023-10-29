Crypto Analyst Donalt Projects 80% Dip For Litecoin, Traders Are Diversifying With Everlodge And Shiba Inu

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

A widely followed crypto analyst, DonAlt, told over 500,000 of his followers on X that the Litecoin (LTC) crypto could decline against Bitcoin based on historical price patterns after halving events. Moreover, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is heading towards a bullish momentum, especially following the success of the Shibarium platform. Everlodge (ELDG) also has a bright future, as it has already reached Stage 6 of the presale.

Shiba Inu to reach a maximum point of value at $0.00001078 by the end of 2023

LItecoin to dip 80% according to analyst projection Everlodge to spike 25x at launch

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Got Massive Attention Following Shibarium's Success

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently seen a price upswing following the Shibarium launch. Moreover, the network reached 3.5 million transactions and saw 1.25 million wallet addresses connect to it, resulting in heightened interest in Shiba Inu. As for the recent price performance of the crypto, Shiba Inu traded between $0.0000067 and $0.00000724.

The crypto has a market cap of $4,215,543,662, and this makes Shiba Inu currently the 19th largest on the top 100 list. As a result, analysts are bullish about its future price movements. According to the Shiba Inu price prediction, it can increase in value to a maximum point of $0.00001078 by the end of 2023.

Litecoin (LTC) to Dip 80% Following Its Latest Halving Event

A notable crypto trader known as DonAlt, who has over 500,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), noted how Litecoin (LTC) could head downward in value.

According to the analyst, the Litecoin crypto is on its way to 80% destruction. Every time Litecoin undergoes a halving event, historically, it goes down in value. This happened in 2015 and after its halving in 2019. It will likely occur after its latest 2023 halving as well.

During the past week, the Litecoin crypto traded between $60 and $66. Based on the current Litecoin price prediction, if it dips 80% from $60, it will be worth just $12.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Include Free Nightly Stays at Luxury Hotels and Villas

Everlodge is an upcoming real estate marketplace that will disrupt the $280 trillion-dollar market. In other words, it will enable a platform on top of which anyone can enter the industry starting with just $100.

This works through the process of minting properties as NFTs . The project will enable individuals the opportunity to diversify their holdings, and as the properties appreciate in value, so will the value of the NFT increase.

Each property gets minted and then can be fractionalized. So, if it's worth $5,000,000 , it can be split across 50,000 pieces worth $100 each . Moreover, there is a dedicated Rewards Club , and through it, investors can access free nightly stays at luxury hotels and villas.

During Stage 6 of the presale, ELDG trades at $0.023 . At launch, analysts project that the crypto can spike as much as 25x in value.

