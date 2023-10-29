Multibank.Io Introduces "Panic Sell" Feature For Instant Asset Liquidation

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

MultiBank , the cryptocurrency exchange arm of the MultiBank Group, the world's leading financial derivatives institution, is announcing the launch of its innovative "Panic Sell" feature, marking another milestone in its ongoing commitment to enhancing the trading experience for its users.

The "Panic Sell" feature is designed to provide traders the convenience to swiftly convert all positions into a specific cryptocurrency, or even fiat currency, with just a single click, allowing them to subsequently wire out their funds to their bank accounts. This feature comes from the understanding of the time-sensitive nature of trading.

"During tumultuous market conditions, every second counts. Our 'Panic Sell' feature stems from a personal pain point I faced in my trading journey. It's not just a tool; it's our commitment to empower every MultiBank user with swift decision-making capabilities when they need it most. It's a powerful tool we believe our traders will find invaluable.” said Zak Taher, CEO at MultiBank. "We are at the outset of an exciting journey, armed with a comprehensive roadmap of innovative features poised to serve as invaluable assets for the traders of tomorrow."

You may learn more on how to execute the panic sell feature here .

Belonging to the prestigious MultiBank Group, MultiBank upholds the highest standards of transparency and client fund security. With regulatory licences spanning across five continents and a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, the group prides itself on being the“most regulated financial broker worldwide.”

Recognized for its relentless pursuit of excellence, MultiBank has been instrumental in transforming the landscape of foreign exchange trading. From its pioneering inception, the platform has consistently introduced state-of-the-art products and services that have significantly influenced the industry.

MultiBank is the ASIC-regulated cryptocurrency exchange arm of the MultiBank Group, a financial institution that stands tall with a paid-up capital of over US $322 million, and a daily average volume of $12.1 billion. MultiBank Group's global presence, spread across five continents with 25+ offices, and bolstered with over 13 regulatory licences, has solidified its position as the world's leading online financial derivatives institution.

