Football Season: Chef Aaron Mccargo's Tips For A Flavorful Tailgate Spread

More than half of Americans plan to throw or attend a game day party this football season, but even for those who love entertaining, it can be a hassle to play host, prep, and entertain a big group when you want to enjoy the game yourself. Recently, Chef Aaron McCargo Jr. conducted a satellite media tour to share game-changing tips to elevate your game day gathering.

Game day season is officially kicked off and the watch parties have begun. Luckily DoorDash has everything you need for a party in one place - including food, groceries, alcohol, party decorations, and even football gear. Pro tip?let DoorDash handle the hosting so you can enjoy the game yourself.

Whether tuning in to watch your team take the win over a shared meal, or hosting the ultimate game day watch party equipped with matching jerseys, DoorDash is making sure you don't fumble this football season with exciting game day deals from national and local favorites. To help make game time orders even easier, DoorDash also launched the “Timeout, Order In” campaign with in-game ad spots that help you order seamlessly and access exciting ways to save between plays, all season long.

To learn more about how DoorDash can help fans have the best football season, head to the DoorDash app or website to check out all the options and exclusive offers from restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers to help your watch party turn into a winning game day experience.

About Aaron McCargo Jr.

Aaron McCargo Jr. is a renowned American chef, TV host, restauranteur and culinary products expert and consultant. Aaron competed on and won season four of The Next Food Network Star, winning his own Food Network television show. Big Daddy's House ranked as the number one“In the Kitchen” weekend show during its initial six-episode run. Food Network renewed the show for five more seasons. On Big Daddy's House, Aaron shared his passion for big, bold flavors, fun, and family cooking while bringing a down-to-earth vibe and warm smile to the kitchen. Aaron has made numerous appearances across many of the top television talk shows and food shows including, the Today Show, The Talk, Steve Harvey, Rachel, Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, Queen Latifah Show and hit Food Network shows such as The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Guy's Grocery Games. Most recently, Aaron served as a regular expert on Spike TV's Bar Rescue and the spin off show Back to the Bar, and shared his culinary products expertise on QVC with their Cook's Essentials brand. Outside of television, Aaron is the author of cookbook, Simply Done, Well Done and has his own spice and sauce line, The Sauce / The Spice (TM). Aaron is also the founder of the nonprofit organization, PlayToWin, a mentoring program that provides services to at-risk male youth ages 14-24. Aaron is a father of three and currently resides in South Jersey.

