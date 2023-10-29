Regtech Open Project Tackles Market Uncertainties With 'Operational Resilience Platform'

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

RegTech Open Project PLC chief executive Ian Halliday-Pegg joined Proactive's Stephen gunnion with details of the company's value proposition and future outlook.

The company empowers organisations to maintain operational resilience, adapting swiftly in uncertain times marked by wars, financial shifts, and supply chain disruptions. Its long-standing technology, tracing back to 2005, ensures business continuity, risk assessment, and timely decision-making during unfolding events, particularly in collaboration with Everbridge, a leader in emergency mass notifications.

Primarily serving the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, RegTech addresses stringent regulatory demands. These institutions must demonstrate robust operational resilience against cyber threats, ransomware, and other risks. Having secured about 60% of Italy's domestic banking market, the company's recent listing on the LSE signifies its aim to broaden horizons, targeting potential growth in the UK, Europe, and through partnerships, the expansive markets in the United States and China.

Highlighting a compelling investment case, Halliday-Pegg shared the company's impressive 95% client retention rate and approximately 50% year-over-year revenue growth. With the operational resilience market projected to surpass $500 billion in the coming years, RegTech Open Project PLC stands poised for significant expansion.

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect: