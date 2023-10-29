Stria Lithium CEO Reveals Exciting Developments In The Quebec 'Lithium Triangle'

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Stria Lithium Inc. CEO Dean Hanisch joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion to share the company's endeavors in the coveted lithium triangle around James Bay in Quebec. The company, founded in 2013, successfully acquired a project during a time when lithium wasn't in the spotlight.

With recent drilling activities, significant lithium deposits have been discovered, drawing attention from partners like Cygnus Metals, an Australian firm. Cygnus Metals recently revealed an impressive resource estimate of over 10 million metric tonnes at a concentration of over 1% Li2O in just a year of drilling.

The James Bay region, known for its prosperous lithium reserves, is home to other big players like Winsome Resources, Patriot Battery Metals and Brunswick. Stria's strategic positioning ensures it's amidst this flourishing hub.

Moving forward, more drilling is scheduled for the winter months, the optimal period due to the region's frozen terrains. Furthermore, Stria has expanded its land package around the Pontax project, uncovering tantalum anomalies and mapping promising areas.

Hanisch also highlighted the encouraging dynamics in the lithium market, driven by Canadian and US initiatives. With government backing and an increased shift towards electric vehicles, he envisions a bullish future for lithium exploration companies in the region.

