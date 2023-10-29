How Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ: LYT) Is Expanding Its Footprint From India To The USA

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

The internet is booming in India and is poised for more growth as 5G rolls out across the world's most populous nation. As of the start of this year, there were over 1.2 billion internet users in the country. By 2050, that's projected to grow to more than 1.6 billion. That's a big market opportunity to bring cutting-edge internet services to the masses, which is what Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) is aiming to do.

Lytus Technologies is a platform services company enriching the experience for users whether its streaming content, telemedicine or fintech services. The company reports that its ability to provide a cutting-edge platform regardless of the digital offering is what makes it so unique. The company operates telecasting, telemedicine and OTT platforms, leveraging its 5,000-kilometer network of installed fiber and broadband infrastructure to serve more than four million users in India and the USA. As one of the few Indian companies listed on the NASDAQ, Lytus potentially provides investors with a unique opportunity in the growing Internet market in India.

Potentially Big Market Opportunity

The opportunity for Lytus Technologies is large. India has the second largest pay-TV market in the world and the highest fintech adoption rate globally. The telehealth and telemedicine market in India is forecasted to reach $285.7 billion by 2027 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% over 2022-2030. That strong demand is showing up in Lytus's results. The company, which was founded in 2017, has achieved positive EBITDA and $20 million in revenue . The market opportunity seems similar to China where Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: BABA), the e-commerce giant, dominates by leveraging its vast platform. As a company operating a similar model to the commerce giant, Lytus hopes to emulate AliBaba's success in India.

Lytus' business model is potentially disruptive but easily repeatable and scalable across geographies.

Its recent launch of Lytus Studios is an example of how the company is leveraging technology to give consumers and businesses advanced internet services. Lytus Studios is a content creation and technology services business bringing virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and extended reality to the film, video, commercial, corporate and digital markets.

Growing Demand For Fintech Services

Lytus Technologies has also forayed into fintech . The company recently launched a payment gateway for consumers in India. The initial rollout is focused on a B2B model, but it plans to expand the payment service to individual users in the next 12 months. Recognizing the big market opportunity, the company is investing $50 million to grow its fintech business in India during the next five years. Like the other markets it enters, technology underpins all its offerings and sets it apart from its rivals.

"Over the course of the next several months, Lytus intends to expand the scope of its fintech services to include AI-driven next-generation payment platforms, P2P lending, blockchain, insurtech, digital shareholder services, cross-border payments, among other services. Lytus also plans to offer its subscribers e-wallet and credit card services using AI-based technology for personalized financial insights. Users will be able to set spending goals based on their priorities, earn rewards and leverage the features to develop good financial habits and achieve their long-term goals," said Huzaefa Lokhandwala, CEO of Lytus Fintech . The fintech opportunity alone is large given India is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world, expected to hit $2.1 trillion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of over 18%.

Acquisition Makes It Happen

Lytus's expansion is helped by its acquisition of a 51% stake in Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Private Ltd. , the regional Multi Service Operator (MSO) based in Telangana, India. The MSO has a subscriber base of more than one million, giving Lytus Technologies a bigger presence in the Indian market.

With 5G rolling out in India, Lytus Technologies is only scratching the surface in terms of what internet services it can offer. With 5G it can reach more customers, deliver enhanced connectivity, support a multitude of devices, introduce new and immersive applications and ultimately provide a superior broadband experience. All of that almost ensures it gets more subscribers as it attempts to become the Alibaba of internet streaming.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Benzinga

+1 877-440-9464

View source version on newsdirect: