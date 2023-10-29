Empire Metals Updates On Major Exploration Push At Pitfield Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Empire Metals Ltd managing director Shaun Bunn joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with an update on diamond drilling at the Pitfield project in Western Australia. Two-thirds into its six-week drilling programme, Bunn said Empire is encouraged with findings from the drilling activities. The updates indicate potential extensions from their initial titanium discovery, with some diamond holes reaching depths of over 400 meters.

Two drilled holes, situated 30 kilometres apart, have demonstrated titanium mineralization. This acts as a precursor to the company's confidence in the same mineral presence for a forthcoming third hole, located centrally within a vast anomaly. Bunn stressed the pivotal nature of diamond drilling, as it equips the company with samples essential for understanding geological structures and mineral formations.

Empire Metals is gearing up for a rigorous push with two RC rigs, aiming for around 40 holes or 6,000 meters of RC drilling, which would allow it to drill at an impressive rate of one hole per day. Detailed assay results from current diamond drilling are anticipated by late November. Furthermore, Empire Metals is keen to explore a high-density area revealed by their gravity airborne surveys, potentially hinting at high-grade mineralization.

