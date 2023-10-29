AJN Resources Consolidates Position In The DRC With New Lithium Licence

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

AJN Resources president and CEO Klaus Eckhof joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with details of a binding term sheet to acquire a 75% indirect interest in exploration permit PR 15623 in the Manono region of the Tanganyika Province in the DRC.

The agreement will potentially extend the strike of observed lithium-bearing pegmatites on the neighbouring license, in which AJN also has a stake. Eckhof said the company is gearing up to strengthen its footprint by acquiring more lithium ground in the region. The focus remains on pegmatites, specifically in areas known to contain lithium.

He elaborated that AJN's new acquisition primarily targets the pegmatites known for their lithium content. Following the trend of the well-known Manono project, the new license is part of the parallel Manolo trend, which shares characteristics with Manono's pegmatites, rich in lithium and cesium.

AJN is optimistic about obtaining results swiftly. Over the past months, AJN has done extensive preparatory work, from rock chip sampling to trenching, and is poised to initiate drilling operations within the next two to three weeks. Eckhof said investors should watch out for imminent drilling commencement, with preliminary results expected by year's end.

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

View source version on newsdirect: