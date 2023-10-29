(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The National Confectioners Association recently conducted a survey uncovering new consumer insights and participated in a nationwide media tour featuring Carly Schildhaus, spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association.

Some interesting findings from the research include:

· 93% of Americans say they will share chocolate and candy with friends and family for Halloween.

· 2/3 of households will welcome trick-or-treaters in 2023.

· 98% of Americans who welcome trick-or-treaters will hand out chocolate and candy.

· 60% of parents say they steal Halloween treats from their kids' stash.

· 70% of Halloween celebrators say that the best way to enjoy treats is with friends and family.

· What's the right way to eat candy corn?

· 51% - whole piece

· 31% - start with the narrow white end

· 18% - start with the wider yellow end

To help Americans navigate the Halloween season while enjoying their favorite treats, NCA has a robust set of resources available at AlwaysATreat/Halloween , where consumers can find tricks for treating in 2023, including safety tips, history lessons and fun facts about the season.

To join the conversation on social media, use #HalloweenTreats, and follow NCA on Facebook , X and Instagram . Happy Halloween!

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA or follow NCA on Facebook , X and Instagram .

