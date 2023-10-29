Ramp Partners With Linea To Enable Direct Connection Between The Zkevm And The Global Financial System

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ramp , a financial technology company building payment rails connecting the crypto economy to the global financial system, announced a strategic partnership with Linea, a developer-ready zkEVM rollup for scaling Ethereum dapps. This collaboration combines Linea Network's cutting-edge blockchain technology with Ramp Network's robust global payments infrastructure.

In the first stage of this strategic partnership, users across 150+ countries and territories are now able to purchase both ETH and USDC directly to the Linea Network via Ramp widget, available through Ramp's extensive network of integration partners. This is the first step in exploring the synergy between Linea Network's and Ramp Network's core technologies, as both organizations remain committed to delivering a seamless, secure, and user-friendly experience for everyone.

“This partnership with Linea Network highlights our shared vision of empowering builders with direct, optimized rails for creating easily accessible applications on the blockchain. With a mutual passion for prioritizing users, our collaboration brings together the best of cutting-edge blockchain technology with familiar payment solutions, paving the way for Web3 and the internet of value,” said Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO at Ramp.

"In partnering with Ramp Network, Linea fuses advanced zkEVM technology with global finance, underscoring our commitment to a seamless and accessible decentralized future. This collaboration amplifies our drive to empower developers and users, setting a new benchmark for Web3 accessibility and innovation.” Said Declan Fox, Product Lead at Linea.

Linea was developed by Consensys, one of the world's leading blockchain software companies, and combines combines the power of zero-knowledge proofs with full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalence, allowing a massive pool of builders to create scalable dapps or migrate existing ones without the hassle of changing code or rewriting smart contracts.

The combination of Linea's innovative prover design and Ramp's industry leading on-ramp ensures simplified, direct access to a high-performance, secure, and fast network, to more users across the globe, using familiar payment methods such as cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

The partnership marks the beginning of a promising journey towards redefining what's possible in the Web3 sector, and both Linea Network and Ramp Network are poised to lead this change together.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through their product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and NFT platform , they have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit

