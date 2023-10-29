Avoid Costly Mistakes In Medicare Planning

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

As millions of older Americans prepare for the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, it's time to make sure people understand the options available before they choose their next plan. Recently, Ari Parker, Medicare Expert and Best-Selling Author of the book 'It's Not That Complicated' participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the open enrollment period and costly mistakes people make when choosing Medicare plans.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Medicare decisions can be incredibly complicated. But they don't have to be. When it comes to picking a plan, there are a few things that are crucial to remember.

First, the open enrollment period runs until December 7th. Medicare plans change every year, along with your health, so it's crucial to review your coverage before the December 7th deadline to ensure that you are on the right plan for your specific needs.

When considering benefits, think about the 3 Ps. Providers, prescriptions, and priorities. It's important to make sure the doctors you see are in network and covered affordably, your prescriptions are easily accessible and cost effective, and that your plan matches up with your own life priorities.

It's Not That Complicated is a guide that teaches people how to pick the right plan for their situation, breaking down Medicare into bite-sized chunks and guiding Medicare beneficiaries through the key aspects of selecting a plan.

"Medicare is a moving target, and 2024 brings important shifts in coverage that will directly influence the choices many are about to make," Parker remarks. "At Chapter, we empower seniors to choose what's best for both their health and finances. This book extends our reach to a broader audience than one-on-one consultations could ever allow."

To learn more, visit askchapter or call 888-487-2023

About Ari Parker

Ari Parker is the author of the best-selling book“It's Not That Complicated.” As the co-founder of Chapter, the country's leading Medicare Advisory company, he has helped thousands of Americans find the right Medicare plan that maximizes their benefits while saving them money. Ari's work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Huffington Post and more.

YourUpdateTV

+1 212-736-2727

View source version on newsdirect: