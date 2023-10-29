CEO John Lee Reveals Flying Nickel's Nickel Project And Exciting Battery Metals Story

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

John Lee, CEO of Flying Nickel Mining Corp, shares insights about the company with Proactive's Steve Darling.

Flying Nickel Corp is a new company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange with the symbol "FLYN," established in early 2021. The company's key project, Minago, located on the Thompson nickel belt, is notable for being one of the greenest and highest-grade open-pit nickel sulphide projects in Canada, with a nickel grade of 0.74% and over a billion pounds of nickel.

Minago has seen significant development, with over $40 million invested and 85,000 meters of drilling. The company is in the final permitting stage with strong support from the Manitoba government and the local community, including the Norway House Cree Nation, which has become an investor in the company.

Upon receiving final permitting, the company aims to make a construction decision in 2024. The Minago project is exceptional due to its swift progression from Greenfield discovery to construction readiness.

Flying Nickel Corp has also successfully filed its independent Technical Report titled "Gibellini Vanadium Project Eureka" in Nevada. This report provides essential technical details and information about the Gibellini Vanadium Project, which is situated approximately 25 miles south of the town of Eureka. The project includes several vanadium deposits, such as Gibellini, Louie Hill, and Bisoni-McKay.

Flying Nickel Corp is in the process of acquiring all the issued and outstanding common shares of Nevada Vanadium Mining, which owns the Gibellini Vanadium Project. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Flying Nickel's position in the vanadium mining sector.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: