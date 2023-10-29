NAFA Welcomes DOE Clean Cities Coalition To Its Membership

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA) , the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, is proud to announce a collaboration with the Department of Energy's (DOE) Clean Cities Coalition Network. This marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable fleet practices and expanding NAFA's membership base.

“The collaboration between NAFA and the Clean Cities Coalition is a significant milestone in our shared mission to promote sustainability in fleet management,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA.“We are eager to welcome the new coalition members into our community and work together to drive positive change in our industry.”

“Our collaboration with NAFA is a pivotal moment in our mission for sustainable fleet practices,” said Mark Smith, Technology Integration Program Manager at DOE's Technology Integration Program.“These coalitions work in urban, suburban, and rural communities throughout America helping businesses and consumers meet climate, financial, and energy goals through sustainable transportation fuels and technologies. Together, we are driving the industry toward a greener and more efficient future.”

At the 2023 Clean Cities National Training Workshop, NAFA had the privilege to present the advantages of its membership program to 75 Clean Cities Coalitions, staff from national laboratories and the DOE, and invited guests from other federal and local agencies. As a result of this effort, 54 Coalitions chose to join NAFA, constituting an impressive 72 percent of all participating coalitions.

NAFA will host a kickoff webinar in early November to initiate discussions on collaboration opportunities between the Clean Cities Coalitions and NAFA's regions. The agenda will include brainstorming sessions on potential educational programming and the development of a joint message directed towards fleets not currently associated with NAFA within their respective areas.

NAFA will continue to engage with leadership at the DOE and national laboratories to identify further collaborative opportunities for programming and informational publications. The positive momentum generated by this partnership is already evident, as several Coalitions have already reached out to NAFA with plans to organize and host regional events for members in New Jersey and Tennessee.

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes; and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year. For more information, please visit and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

