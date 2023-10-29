Nano One Pre-Feasibility Study Suggests Company Could Increase Capacity 10X At Quebec Plant

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nano One Materials Corp CEO Dan Blondal joined Steve Darling from Proactive to reveal the results of a pre-feasibility study conducted with Hatch Ltd, indicating the potential for significant expansion at its Candiac property.

The study suggests that Nano One could add 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production capacity at this site.

Here are the key findings: The pre-feasibility study outlines the possibility of increasing production capacity at the Nano One Candiac facility by up to 10 times, reaching 25,000 tpa. This expansion would involve adding a second production line within the existing 167,000-square-foot facility.

The study's findings go beyond the capacity increase, highlighting the potential economic impact of the project. It could create 149 direct, full-time, highly skilled jobs and 1,065 indirect jobs. Moreover, the project has the potential to generate tax revenues for the governments of Québec and Canada, with an estimated $35 million during the construction phase and over $17 million annually when operating at full capacity.

The project could contribute approximately $450 million in economic activity to Québec in the first five years.

Nano One Materials Corp's expansion plans demonstrate its commitment to scaling up LFP production and meeting the growing demand for this key battery material. This expansion could have a significant economic and employment impact in the region, supporting the development of advanced lithium-ion battery technology.

