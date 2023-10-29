Betfury Drops $1,000,000 For Its 4Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

BetFury celebrates its 4th Anniversary and drops $1,000,000. Each user can share the main prize along with other profitable rewards. Users are invited to join BetFury's big birthday crypto party and participate actively for a chance to win a share of the great prize.

Users can use the promo code 'BIRTHDAY' to dive into the world of opportunities and begin potentially earning from Rank 1.

The first 500 users to register on BetFury and enter the promo code 'BIRTHDAY' by November 9th will receive 1,000 BFGs in their bonus balance. They can then claim their registration bonus by making an X40 wager while playing on BetFury.

According to BetFury, as user activity increases, so does the chance of winning substantial rewards. The Drop event is scheduled for October 31st, with bonus accrual starting from the day users first log into the platform.

The 4-Year Journey

BetFury has united more than 2.2 million crypto enthusiasts and casino fans from around the globe. Over four years, the platform paid over $6.4 billion in bets and about $33.3 million in bonuses. These numbers demonstrate an elevated level of user trust and the high-quality work of the BetFury team. After the end of Mining, BFG, the native BetFury token, became a limited and valuable resource. Nowadays, it's owned by over 300,000 investors. Based on this, BetFury has chosen the right vector of development, and further steps will be even more ambitious.

Birthday Surprises

The main gift for all users will be the $1,000,000 Birthday Drop. However, the celebration will also be marked by the release of exclusive novelties. BetFury developers, like true chefs, added three delicious layers of cool features to the birthday cake.



New Bonus System: The platform introduces one of the most generous offers in the industry. The main idea is to combine various profitable bonuses and a convenient Bonus Calendar with daily goodies in one Bonus Cabinet.

NFT Lootboxes: Obtaining rare NFTs is quite difficult and expensive. The new feature will allow users to win Cyber Punk for pennies. Thus, users should concentrate on a fortune to become happy owners of unique NFTs. New BetFury Staking (Up to 50% APR): BFG is renowned to be one of the most profitable crypto-earning tools. Now, the platform decided to make it even better. Users should stay tuned for exciting updates coming very soon.

About BetFury

BetFury is an ecosystem of crypto products for entertainment and additional income. The platform has a native BFG token with many utilities. BFG is listed on many crypto exchanges: PancakeSwap, Biswap, etc. The token has over 55,000 holders, and more than 3 billion BFG are in circulation.

BetFury offers over 8,000 Slots and Original games with one of the highest RTP in the industry (up to 99.02% RTP). BetFury also has 80+ kinds of Sports with odds better than the market average. Along with huge events, the platform provides profitable bonuses: Rakeback, Cashback up to 25%, and others.

