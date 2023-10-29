Alligator Energy Looks Ahead To Updated Samphire Resource And Scoping Study

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) CEO Greg Hall tells Proactive the company is set to increase the confidence level of the mineral resource estimate for the Blackbush deposit within its Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia after delivering exceptional high-grade uranium results during a recently completed drilling program. Resource drilling for a total of 118 holes for 10,149 metres has been completed at the Blackbush deposit, aimed at increasing the confidence of the MRE through conversion of the inferred resource to indicated. AMC Consultants has been provided with the additional drill data and is targeting an update to the MRE in mid-November.

“Our Samphire team have achieved excellent drilling results despite some significant rain delays early in the year reducing our metres drilled,” Hall said.

“The consistency of grades within the Blackbush deposit bodes well for our Field Recovery Trial (FRT), which is planned to commence in Q1 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

“With work underway on the resource update, we are now updating our scoping study based on an increased production schedule, subject to confirmation of the new indicated resource level.”

