Justin Sun And TRON DAO Celebrated At Dubai's Prestigious 2023 Blockchain Life Awards

Geneva, Switzerland / October 26, 2023 / - TRON , a leading name in the blockchain space, is proud to attend the Blockchain Life Awards 2023 . The event, held on October 25th in Dubai, saw TRON's founder, Justin Sun , being awarded the prestigious title of“Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year”, and the TRON network itself securing the coveted“Layer-1 Solution of the Year” award.

TRON's Advancements in the Blockchain Sector

Under the guidance of various contributors including Justin Sun, TRON has demonstrated steady progress in the blockchain industry. As a Layer-1 solution, TRON has held its own amidst formidable platforms while continuing to enhance their ecosystem. The TRON network has reached impressive metrics : a robust user base of over 190 million total user accounts, a total value locked (TVL) of more than $17.90 billion, over 6.61 billion transactions conducted, and nearly 1.8 million average daily active users in the past month. These milestones are a testament to the collective efforts of the TRON community and their commitment to enhancing decentralized solutions. The continued growth and recognition are not just achievements but also an inspiration to innovate and serve the broader crypto community.

About the Blockchain Life Conference

Dubai's Blockchain Life Conference stands as a global confluence for crypto aficionados. Attracting over 7,000 delegates from 120 countries, the event has become a cornerstone for sharing ideas, knowledge, and the future of blockchain technology. With more than 80 industry luminaries sharing invaluable insights on upcoming market trends and global strategies, the conference facilitates a deep dive into the crypto world.

Additionally, the event showcased an impressive expo with over 100 of the world's leading blockchain and crypto companies. One of its major highlights was the Startup Pitch session, where innovative projects got a chance to present their ideas before an elite audience and the gathered attendees. Quick networking sessions and other formats were available to ensure attendees could maximize their experience. The day was wrapped up with a legendary afterparty at Sky 2.0, Dubai's iconic club, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Sergei Khitrov, Founder of the Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai, commented“Justin Sun and TRON's victories underscore its undoubted prowess and potential in the blockchain space. The awards serve as a testament to the network's resilience, innovation, and promise.” The Blockchain Life Awards 2023 heralds a new era for Justin Sun and TRON, one of continued dominance, innovation, and service to the global crypto community.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2023, it has over 192.00 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.61 billion total transactions, and over $17.90 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

