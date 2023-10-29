Future Metals Confirms Panton As Australia’S Highest Grade PGM Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) CEO and managing director Jardee Kininmonth tells Proactive an upgraded independent resource estimate has confirmed Panton's status as the highest grade in Australia and one of the highest grade undeveloped PGM projects globally. The MRE also includes an estimate for the deposit's chromite content for the first time, positioning it as one of the only chromite projects in Australia, and one of the few in a top tier jurisdiction.

“Following recent drilling and interpretation, an improved geological understanding of the Panton PGM deposit has now been incorporated into an upgraded independent MRE,” Kininmonth said.

“This new MRE clearly highlights the impressive grade of the Reef at Panton. In addition, the High Grade Dunite at the contact of the reef has also been separately modelled for the purposes of more effective underground mine design.

“Both the Reef and dunite remain open at depth where drilling demonstrates a thickening in mineralisation and increasing grades, providing significant growth potential.”

