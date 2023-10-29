Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham Hotspur Tips, Free Bets And Match Preview

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Friday, 27th October, with kick-off at 8pm at Selhurst Park. Spurs, flying high, have won seven out of their nine games. With London pride at stake and bragging rights to be held, we have provided a complete and thorough list of the best free bets and betting offers from the UK's top betting sites.

Listed below, we have selected our top selections regarding the best free bets, betting offers and promos from the UK's top-notch sportsbooks. If any of these offers blow you away and you want a piece of the action, look no further; click the link provided and follow the on-screen instructions to qualify and claim your chosen site's promo successfully.

Crystal Palace is coming off the back of a 4-0 drubbing from Newcastle. Eddie Howe's side, on a rampant run themselves, traumatised Crystal Palace with a thunderous performance. Palace's last five games have only yielded two goals; one was against an out-of-sorts Man United side, which Palace won 1-0 at Old Trafford. Tottenham, who come to town at the top of the Premier League and are scoring free will, will want to give Palace another traumatised evening.



Heung-Min Son to score first @ 4/1 with bet365 - BET HERE Tottenham win @ 3/4 with bet365 - BET HERE

Of Crystal Palace's start to the season, it can be said they lack consistency. The tremendous result against United at Old Trafford should have given them the kickstart they needed. Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is the first manager to assemble five unbeaten Premier League games at Old Trafford in a row (W3 D2). With Tottenham coming to town, Crystal Palace will need that piece of magic to sustain the juggernaut of Tottenham.

Tottenham is riding the crest of a wave, having played nine and won seven, which is champion form in itself. Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League after beating a dull Fulham side who have won just two games in eight. Ange Postecoglou and Heung-Min Son picked up manager and player of the month awards for September and justified the accolade with a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham on Monday evening. The acid test will come again this Friday when they go to Selhurst Park and can, temporarily at least, move five points clear at the top of the table.

We have selected the best odds for the home win, draw and away win in the game between Crystal Palace and Tottenham.



Crystal Palace win @ 10/3 with bet365 - BET HERE

Draw @ 11/4 with bet365 - BET HERE Tottenham win @ 4/5 with bet 365 - BET HERE

