Bitget Builders Program Continues To Empower Young Talents With The Commencement Of The Second Phase

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency and web3 company, is pleased to announce the success and popularity of the Bitget Builders Program during its first phase and is excited to launch the second phase of the program. As part of the Blockchain4Youth charity project, the new phase of the Bitget Builders Program aims to recruit over 100 young talents worldwide and provide them with comprehensive education, training, and industry experiences in the fields of crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

In the first phase of the program, launched in August, the Bitget Builders Program received widespread enthusiasm from youth, resulting in an impressive total of over 350 applications. Building on this success, Bitget is delighted to open another round of recruiting for the program. In the second phase, the Bitget Builders Program aims to recruit 100 young talents in Q4 2023, with a focus on countries including UK, Canada, Australia, Philippines, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia.

The Bitget Builders Program has provided exceptional opportunities for the participants, equipping them with a wide range of education and training in various aspects of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Participants have gained insights into trading strategies, market analysis, blockchain technology, and other relevant topics through webinars and online training courses conducted by industry experts. Bitget remains committed to offering diverse education and training topics online to provide deeper knowledge of Bitget, cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain industry.

The program has gone beyond theoretical education, allowing young talents to engage with real-world projects and gain valuable industry experience. Builders have actively contributed to Bitget's growth by participating in activities related to online marketing, distributing Messi-related merchandise, community building, and being representatives of Bitget at blockchain offline events in their respective regions. These experiences have further enhanced their understanding and awareness of blockchain technology.

"We are thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and talent showcased by young individuals in the first phase of the Bitget Builders Program," said Gracy Chen, Bitget Managing Director . "Their commitment to learning and contributing to the cryptocurrency community has been inspiring. We are excited to launch the second phase and provide even more young talents with the opportunity to flourish and become future leaders in the crypto industry."

Looking ahead, the Bitget Builders Program seeks to expand its impact and nurture the next generation of crypto leaders in the youth community. Bitget is proud to introduce the Bitget Builders Global Tour, an innovative initiative that empowers dedicated builders to organize impactful offline events across diverse regions. The tour aims to bring Bitget closer to local communities and crypto enthusiasts in 20 different countries, enlightening the local community about blockchain and attracting new users to explore the Bitget ecosystem. A substantial stipend of up to $1,000 per builder will be provided for hosting offline events in each region, creating a unique opportunity for experienced builders to leverage their influence and creativity.

For more information about the Bitget Builders Program and to participate in the second phase of recruitment, please visit:

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Websit | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discor | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bitget

Rachel Cheung

View source version on newsdirect: