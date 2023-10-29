Maroon 5 To Headline At The 8Wonder Music Festival, Vinpearl Phu Quoc

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - Vinpearl Phu Quoc integrated entertainment and resort complex announces the launch of its world-class festival series, "Wake Up Festival 2023", kicking off on October 30 and turning up the volume from December 9, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Music lovers in Vietnam can experience Grammy Award Winners Maroon 5 at the 8Wonder Winter Festival .

Maroon 5 will headline the second 8Wonder Winter Festival, taking place on December 16, 2023, and will bring their iconic selection of stellar hits to Phu Quoc alongside some of Vietnam's top artists.

"Wake Up Festival 2023" will include three mega music festivals, two theme festivals, and hundreds of incredible events that will run continuously throughout this epic cultural gathering.

From December 9, 2023, the orchestrated lighting ceremony of the giant Christmas tree at Grand World in coordination with the trees at each of our resorts, theme park, and safari will kick off the festive season and awaken the festival spirit for all visitors. During the festival, the northern region of Phu Quoc island will be transformed into a festive wonderland with phenomenal choices of festive parties, music concerts, carnivals, entertainment, in addition to a wide range of cuisine, unique natural features and culture.

This will all culminate with the world-class music fest, 8Wonder Winter Festival, taking place on December 16, 2023. Headlining the festival this year are pop legends Maroon 5 on the 8Wonder stage. By bringing together these music icons and many top Vietnamese artists, 8Wonder not only brings unlimited emotional wonders for attendees, but it also maintains its standing as a top-tier music festival in Vietnam and the region.

The festival series will continue to flourish as we reach the 2024 countdown event, "Wake Up New Year", taking place on December 31 at Grand World. The dazzling display of Vietnamese artists and fireworks from 3 shooting points in the north of the island will offer the perfect atmosphere to celebrate the New Year.

In addition to the main events, each day and night during the Wake Up Festival 2023, Phu Quoc is filled with hundreds of shows and entertainment activities, including the Gondola aristocratic boat racing festival, Copenhagen Christmas fair and Wake up Santa Parade, etc.

Wake Up Festival 2023 will also mark a "Green Christmas" by supporting a series of activities to raise awareness on environmental protection such as: Marathon for the environment, Eco Wonder Xmas (a jubilant parade with wild animals at Vinpearl Safari), tree planting activities, and crafting giant animal models from recycled items. The Green Christmas Festival will have the participation of 300 elite students from schools in the local community, participating in learning experiences, planting trees and exploring the Safari.

The Wake Up Festival continues to celebrate "unlimited emotional wonders" in Phu Quoc and is a testament to the relentless efforts of Vinpearl - VinWonders in creating attractive and compelling destinations for tourists, contributing to making Vietnam a leading destination in the region and the world.

8Wonder Winter Festival early-brid tickets

Early-bird tickets for all classes will be available from 8 PM, November, 2023 (Vietnam time), with a limited number of VIP and VVIP tickets. For information and tickets, please visit official website: 8thwonder .

As one of the world's most beloved bands, Maroon 5 has won three Grammys out of 13 nominations, including "Best New Artist," sold over 95 million albums and over 650 million singles, achieved RIAA certification in more than 35 countries, and had an astonishing 32 songs enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Media Contact

+84 96 196 65 65

View source version on newsdirect: