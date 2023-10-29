Rosedalekb Vape Unveils Comprehensive OEM/ODM Services For Vendors

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 28, 2023 (Indian PR Distribution ) -- Rosedalekb Vape, a leading manufacturer of vape products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new and enhanced customization services for vendors. This groundbreaking initiative allows vendors to modify a wide array of features in their vape products, setting a new standard for personalization in the vaping industry.

"With our new customization services, we're not just offering another product; we're offering the ability to create a product that is uniquely yours," said Charles, CEO at Rosedalekb Vape. The service covers a comprehensive range of features, including cartridge size, components, finish, intake hole, and mouthpiece. Vendors can even incorporate their own logos and art into the design, making each product a true reflection of their brand.

Rosedalekb Vape has always been at the forefront of innovation, boasting a large and experienced R&D team and state-of-the-art lab facilities. "Our commitment to innovation is what drives us to offer such extensive customization options. We believe that this service will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our vendors," added Mick, OEM Manager.

As the most competitively priced manufacturer of vape products in China, Rosedalekb Vape ensures that these customization services are accessible to vendors of all sizes. "We're offering the best combination of low price, excellent quality, and exceptional reliability," stated Charles, CEO.

Vendors interested in availing of these customization services can reach out to Rosedalekb Vape through their contact page for a personalized quote.

About Rosedalekb Vape

Founded in 2017 in Shenzhen, China, Rosedalekb Vape has rapidly grown to be a leading name in the vaping industry. With a presence in over 30 countries and more than 1,000 shops, the company specializes in a full range of vape products, including disposable vapes, vape pens, pod systems, cartridges, and E-Liquids. Rosedalekb Vape is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Rosedalekb Vape .

