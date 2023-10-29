Chelsea Vs Brentford Tips, Free Bets And Match Preview

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League's lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea vs Brentford

Chelsea vs Brentford Betting Tips

Chelsea have seen BTTS in each of their last two games, and we fancy Brentford to get on the scoresheet in this one. We also like the value of Raheem Sterling to score first at 5/1.

Chelsea vs Brentford Match Review

Chelsea's resurgence in recent weeks is a great tonic for the neutrals. Unbeaten in their last three games, Chelsea are starting to look like they could compete for the Champions League next year. Mauricio Pochettino's side may have turned a corner, and many expect them to have enough to get one over Brentford, not before time, however. Chelsea have failed to defeat Brentford in their last three attempts in the Premier League.

Brentford returned to winning ways last time out, defeating 10-man Burnley 3-0 in an impressive performance at home. It ended the Bees' eight-game wait for a win in all competitions, with their last Premier League win coming in mid-August against Fulham. Thomas Frank's team are also unbeaten in their three London derbies this season, having also held Tottenham and Crystal Palace to draws at home.

Chelsea vs Brentford Odds

