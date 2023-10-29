Cricket Betting Tips: India Vs England Betting Apps, Odds And Prediction

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



The ICC World Cup continues with the host nation, India, facing off against the defending world champions England. This game is set to take place on Sunday, October 29th. This is set to be a huge clash between two of the best cricketing nations in the world on the biggest cricket stage. This occasion will surely attract the eyes of sports and betting fans alike. Therefore, we have compiled a list of this game's best free bets, betting apps, and odds. Read on to find out more! Best Cricket Betting Apps for England vs India Below, we have listed a comprehensive list of all the best betting apps in India for customers who wish to place their bets or sign up for a betting site for the first time. The sites and apps listed below are the best of the bunch. Make sure to read this list and select the site that best suits you!

Cricket Betting App Welcome Bonus Rajabets 20% Cricket Free Bets Bonus up to 3000 INR Mostbet Welcome Bonus up to 34,000 INR 1XBet 120% First Deposit Bonus up to 33,000 INR 10Cric 100% Sports Bonus up to 30,000 INR + 1,000 INR Free Bet Melbet 100% Deposit Bonus up to 20,000 INR Parimatch 150% Bonus up to 20,000 INR 22Bet 100% Welcome Bonus up to 10,000 INR BetWinner Welcome Bonus up to 8,000 INR Dafabet 200% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR Bitsler 100% Welcome Bonus

India vs England Betting Tips

The following are our top tips for India and England's upcoming ICC World Cup game.

India has been imperious during this World Cup, having won all five of their games. On the other hand, England, the reigning world champions, have only won one game all tournament. Therefore, we want India to win and get the job done against the champions.



India Win (incl. Super Over) @ 1.46 with Rajabets - BET HERE First innings overs 0 - 10 - India Total - over 22.5 @ 1.38 with Rajabets - BET HERE

India vs England Match Preview

On Sunday, October 29th, the ICC World Cup action continues when hosts India take on defending world champions England in what is a must-win game for both sides.

India comes into this game having won all five of their games at this year's ICC World Cup, and being the host nation, you would expect nothing less. So far, they have beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Their most recent win was against New Zealand, a game they won by four wickets. Will they make it six wins in a row?

England have had a torrid time of it at this year's World Cup, winning just one game from five. Their sole win came against Bangladesh, where they won by 137 runs. They have subsequently followed this up with three consecutive losses against Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Will India continue their dominance in this World Cup, or will England show their pedigree and stake a claim for still being called the World Champions?

India vs England Odds

The following odds have been provided by Rajabets.



India Win (incl. Super Over) @ 1.46 with Rajabets - BET HERE England Win (incl. Super Over) @ 2.66 with Rajabets - BET HERE

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: