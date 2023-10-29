Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Free Bets, Tips And Odds

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

On Sunday, October 28th, the Boulevard Hall stadium in Saudi Arabia will host perhaps the year's biggest boxing event. The WBC Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, will battle it out against the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, which is being touted as“the battle of the baddest.”

Such a mammoth event is always set to capture the attention of boxing and sports betting fans alike. Therefore, in this article, we have provided a full and comprehensive list of the best betting tips, free bets, and betting odds from the UK's best sportsbooks. Make sure to read on to find out more!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwar GamSto Gambling Commissio

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Free Bets and Betting Offers

Those of you looking to place your bets on the upcoming mammoth fight between two of the toughest men on the planet, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, look no further! In this section, we have provided a full and comprehensive list of the best free bets and betting offers from the UK's best sportsbooks. If one of these sites catches your eye, click the link provided, which automatically redirects you to your chosen site's sign-up page. Once here, follow the on-screen instructions in order to claim the generous welcome offer. More of the best boxing betting sites are available at News Direct .

BetMGM - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

bet365 - Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

18+ Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Begambleaware. View Significant and Full Terms and Conditions.

Spreadex - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ begambleaware. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused.

Betfred - Bet £10, Get £40 in Bonuses

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40 , deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor - Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware | Please gamble responsibly

LiveScore Bet - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for full T&Cs.

BoyleSports - Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Choose either Boost or Insurance. Available for in-play/pre-match bets on selected sports. You cannot use specials, boosts, any free bet or any other promotion. A minimum of 5 selections and minimum odds of 1/5 per selection/leg to receive Acca Rewards. Minimum stake of £/€0.05. Max free bet refund of £/€20 per Acca for Insurance. Maximum bonus payout is €/£1,000 per Acca for boost. Free bets, cashed out or voided bets will not qualify for this promotion. T&Cs Apply.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Preview

The Boulevard Hall stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host one of the biggest boxing events of the year when the Gypsy King faces off against UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in what is being tipped as“the battle of the baddest.” this fight is set to take place on Sunday, October 28th.

Tyson Fury has won his last six fights, with five of them ending in TKO or KO. his most recent win came in December of 2022 when he beat Derek Chisora by TKO at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury is the current WBC World Heavyweight Champion and is looking to secure another famous win.

Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, has not boxed professionally before. However, the Predator has an incredibly impressive record in the UFC, with 17 wins and three losses in his career. He is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion and wins many fights with his punching power.

Who will come out on top when the boxing heavyweight champion of the world takes on the UFC heavyweight champion of the world in what is truly set to be the battle of the baddest?

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Betting Tips

The following are our top tips for the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Tyson Fury has won 33/34 of his fights in his career with one split decision and is looking in good stead to make it 34/35. This is why we fancy him to finish the fight early, with risk-taking unlikely to be on the agenda with the small matter of Oleksandr Usyk up next. When searching for value, we like under 5.5 rounds at 4/5 with bet365.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

The following odds have been provided by bet365.



Tyson Fury to win @ 1/14 with bet365 - BET HERE

Draw or Technical Draw @ 40/1 with bet365 - BET HER Francis Ngannou to win @ 8/1 with bet365 - BET HERE



Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole

Arslanbek Makhumodov vs Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Fight CardFAQsWhen is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, October 28th.

Where is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou being held?

Tyson Fury is set to fight Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Boulevard Hall stadium.

What time is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou due to start?

The main card for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight is set to start at 6pm in the UK. AST. Fury and Ngannou's ring walks are set to start at around 10:40pm UK. However, this could change depending on the length of the main card fights.

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: