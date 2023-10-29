Best Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Promo Codes And Sportsbook Offers

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Fight Preview

On Saturday, October 28, Tyson Fury will go head-to-head against Francis Ngannou in a must-win fight at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is set to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year as the heavyweight champions of both boxing and the UFC battle it out.

Tyson Fury comes into this one having won his last six fights, five of which ended in a KO or TKO. The most recent of which came against Derek Chisora in London, England. The current WBC World heavyweight champion will surely be looking to secure another win and set his sights on a potential fight with Usyk.

Francis Ngannou, naturally a UFC fighter, comes into this one having not boxed professionally before. However, the majority of his UFC wins have come via his punching power. The Predator won 17 UFC fights and claimed the UFC Heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in 2021 before defending his title against Ciryl Gane in January 2022.

Who will come out on top when the two toughest men on the planet go head to head?



Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole

Arslanbek Makhumodov vs Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Full CardTyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

The following odds have been provided by DraftKings .

Moneyline

Tyson Fury -1400

Francis Ngannou +750

Draw +2500

Total Rounds

Over 5.5 (-110)

Under 5.5 (-125)

FAQsWhen is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight is set to take place on Saturday, October 28.

What time is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

The main card of the Fury vs Ngannou fight will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28.

What is Tyson Fury's record?

Tyson Fury has won 33/34 of his fights in his career with one split decision.

What is Francis Ngannou's record?

Francis Ngannou, the Predator, has an incredibly impressive record in the UFC, with 17 wins and three losses in his career.

