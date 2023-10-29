New York Giants Vs New York Jets Promo Codes, Odds, And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Sunday, October 29th, the New York Jets and the New York Giants will go head to head at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, in week eight of the NFL. The two New York teams are set to go head-to-head at 1:00. In anticipation of this huge game, we have compiled a list of the best sportsbooks, bonus offers, and promo codes for the upcoming New York Clash between the Jets and the Giants. Read more here for the best NFL betting sites in the US. If one of the following sites or its respective promo interests you, make sure to click the link provided. This will then redirect you to the site's sign-up page. Once you have arrived on this page, follow the on-screen instructions to sign up and successfully claim the generous offer! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER. Giants vs Jets Promo Codes

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Giants vs Jets Preview

The Jets and the Giants will face off in week eight of the NFL at MetLife Stadium in NJ on Sunday, October 29. This is bound to be a huge game for both sides as local bragging rights are at stake, and the chance to grab another much-needed win.

The Giants come into this one off the back of only their second win all season, with a 14-7 win over the Commanders. This result brings their season record to two wins and five losses in seven games. This is undoubtedly a record they will be looking to rectify and improve upon against their local rivals.

The Jets are coming off the back of their third win on the season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14. This result brings the Jet's season record to three wins and three losses in six games. The Jets are coming off an off-week where they did not play, so will the extra week off play a part in this game?

Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the Giants hold an 8-6 record against the Jets. Will the Jets claw back a win in this record or will the Giants continue their superiority in this fixture?

Giants vs Jets Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by BetMGM .

Spread

Giants +3 (-115)

Jets -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Giants (+135)

Jets (-165)

Total Points

Over 35.5 (-115)

Under 35.5 (-105)

Gamble Responsibly

